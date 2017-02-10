Teacher wins Berlin compensation case of discrimination over Muslim headscarf

by 4 Comments

A middle eastern woman wearing a headscarf
A middle eastern woman wearing a headscarf
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that a teacher who didn’t get hired by a Berlin elementary school because she was wearing a Muslim headscarf will receive 8,680 euros ($9,250 dollars) in compensation for discrimination.

A higher labor court judge said Thursday that wearing the headscarf wouldn’t have led to tension at the school. The plaintiff, who wasn’t identified, had appealed an earlier ruling by a court which had rejected her case. City education authorities can appeal the latest ruling.

Berlin has a so-called neutrality law which says teachers, police officers and judicial employees shouldn’t wear religious clothes.

But judge Renate Schaude referred to a 2015 ruling by Germany’s highest court that general headscarf bans in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were infringing religious freedom.

The Associated Press

  • vs

    Orabs threw stones at an Israeli vehicle, injuring two people http://newsru.co.il/israel/11feb2017/avanim8028.html

  • vs

    In 2016, in Germany, 90 mosques were attacked http://newsru.co.il/world/11feb2017/germany8026.html

  • vs

    Nudists of Britain rallied in the fight for their rights http://lenta.ru/articles/2017/02/12/naturism/

  • Niemals

    Political discussion about the law is a new issue.

    It is to be expected that the political debate about the law will be re-ignited.

    According to the court decision, Dirk Behrendt (Greens) said clearly:
    “This is a good day for anti-discrimination and probably the beginning of the end of the Berlin Neutrality Act”
    Typical Grüne and Linke point of view.

    They certainly opposing Georg Pazderski, Chairman of the AfD Group, point of view that considers the verdict to be a fatal signal for encouraging Islamic hardliners. Berlin should not allow the matter to be left behind, but the revision before the Federal Labor Court.

    The CDU interior politician Burkard Dregger urged the Senate to submit revisions to the Federal Labor Court with the aim of preserving the neutrality law.

    “Imagine a teacher with a visible Jewish kippa giving a Muslim student a bad note. What would the student bring the bad note back? “Asks Dregger. The peace of the school required that the Berlin neutrality offer continue unreservedly.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/acf4af2c4601be2a30882260fce7e44980db1ea5ef5a7cd9544e2a6026899527.jpg
    The FDP internal politician Marcel Luthe expressed himself similarly.
    “The Berlin Law of Neutrality may be a work of art, it is quite right in the matter.
    Whether a headscarf is a religious necessity at all and therefore protected by Article 4 of the Basic Law is highly controversial, ” Luthe said.

    “We are very relieved,” said lawyer Maryam Hashemi Yekani. Their suit supported the Anti-Discrimination Center of the Turkish Federation as well as several Muslim networks of women.

    Is Maryam Hashemi Yekani receiving payments from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan?