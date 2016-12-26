Russian hacking investigation

by 17 Comments

FBI Director James B. Comey and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. are in agreement with a CIA assessment that Putin's Russia intervened in the 2016 election in part to help Donald Trump (L) win the White House. In addition to the goal of helping elect Trump, Vladimir Putin (R) aimed to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system, intelligence officials have told lawmakers.
FBI Director James B. Comey and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. are in agreement with a CIA assessment that Putin’s Russia intervened in the 2016 election in part to help Donald Trump (L) win the White House. In addition to the goal of helping elect Trump, Vladimir Putin (R) aimed to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system, intelligence officials have told lawmakers.
What an extraordinary time for our nation that there would even be a debate over whether Congress should investigate allegations that another nation attempted to influence our presidential election.

After months of warnings from President Barack Obama and the nation’s top spies that Russia sought to make a mess of things, we learn that CIA officials believe that Russian-backed hackers worked to help push Donald Trump to his surprise victory over Hillary Clinton. Perhaps predictably, President-elect Trump says that’s all bunk and that further investigation would be a waste of time. For added measure, the blustery New York billionaire dismissed America’s premiere intelligence agents as hacks in their own right, and politically motivated bumblers at that.

Either way, shouldn’t Americans be granted the opportunity to learn the truth?
We take heart that top elected Republicans are calling for a congressional probe or probes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refreshingly reminding the president-elect that “The Russians are not our friends,” joined House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans in calling for a full accounting.

Colorado’s Republican U.S. senator, Cory Gardner, who chairs a Senate committee whose responsibilities include international cybersecurity policy, renewed his call for a permanent Select Committee on Cybersecurity, in joining McConnell and Ryan.

“These allegations must be thoroughly investigated, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to address the sanctioning of Russia and specifically, bad actors identified following an investigation,” Gardner said in a statement.

How far we’ve come since the Cold Wars days, when fear of communist plotting raged, to now, when a president-elect not only brushes off expert opinion from the agencies that ought to know, but contemporaneously surrounds himself with men friendly and financially connected to Russia. (Remember Paul Manafort, the Trump campaign adviser who stepped down, in part because of reports of his ties to pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine?)

That Trump seeks for his secretary of state Rex Tillerson, Exxon Mobil’s chief executive, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin counts as a friend, raises further questions. The massive oil and gas company stands to make billions of dollars should U.S. sanctions against Russia go away under a Trump presidency. The Senate should ask especially tough questions of Tillerson while considering his nomination as top diplomat.

The question of Russian meddling doesn’t involve whether the foreign power hacked into voting results, but around the leaks of Democratic National Committee e-mails, as well as hacked e-mails from Clinton campaign chief John Podesta. Reports suggest that Russian hackers also collected Republican National Committee e-mails, but didn’t choose to leak them. Thus, the suspicion that Putin meant to hand Trump an advantage.

Meanwhile, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, echoes the president-elect’s disdain for CIA agents, arguing that the agency has become a political extension of the Obama White House.

Given so much intrigue swirling around the question of Russian interference, we suggest the best course of action is to seek a full accounting of the known facts. Too much is at stake to simply drop this one in the round file.
The Denver Post

  • HebAlba

    ‘Donald Trump Ends The Year Again Disputing U.S. Intelligence On Russian Hacking’
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/trump-russian-hacking_us_58686f8de4b0d9a5945bc5e9?section=politics

    • 5thDrawer

      Older ‘Notes’ about ‘Hacking’ … ‘Phishing’ … etc …
      Look it up around January 1st, 2015 – at:
      SourceForge Resources … in California. 😉
      Maybe Putin looked it up … and Yankees didn’t .
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/901426821025703757728e3f4bebd4a775ea99e8a31499c7d6ffd8bfd1510163.jpg

      • HebAlba

        CNN mocked for using screengrabs from Fallout 4 in Russian hacking story
        https://www.rt.com/viral/372596-fallout-russian-hacking-cnn/

        • 5thDrawer

          Good there’s a lot of ‘Gamers’ out there … hehehe … and was the ‘news item’ only to use for demonstration purposes rather than say ‘that’ was ‘the machine’ they did it with?
          Shows the state at which they have taken ‘truth’ down to, when many believe now that ANY ‘report’ from ‘Mainstream’ must be promoting lies – when a script editor says: ‘Oh, use that bit for the few seconds needed.’ :-)))
          And that’s the sad ‘fallout’ from all the real faking – or ‘not telling all’ – which has gone on.

  • Oh Yeah

    Already a real estate magnate, best-selling author and reality TV star, Donald Trump is about to become the 45th US president.
    Often regarded as an outlandish, comic figure, Trump will soon move into the White House.

    The more Trump protests the more convinced I am that Putin have him in his pocket, don’t forget that Putin was a KGB officer, with the goal of bringing the American government and people to surrender to the rule of the Eastern Bloc regime.

    Putin still lives with this obsession.

    We still remember Russia’s conduct during the Cold War.
    Russia are not our friend and if they own Trump we are in big trouble Trump cares only about his own pocket money…. So look out.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e7c1c28c05812391fdfe4f7a96795222710077e14de1d480ba07fb911e4b52ad.jpg
    Putin is just like they used to be and well schooled in the game.
    From KGB to Kremlin – Putin joined the KGB, the former Soviet Union’s security agency, in 1975.
    In the 1980s he undertook his first foreign posting as a KGB agent to Dresden, Germany.
    After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Putin returned to Russia and entered Boris Yeltsin’s Kremlin.
    When Yeltsin announced that he wanted Putin as his successor, the way was paved for him to become prime minister…..

    • HebAlba

      Oh Yeah-O’Matrix please name your link, or it’s called plagiarism..

      • Rudy1947

        It’s a .jpg. Just click on it.

        • HebAlba

          Photoshop idiotic jpg from google..
          I said link to article.

          • Rudy1947

            Oh come on Hind, you’ve been the master of cartoons. Is this professional jealousy?

          • HebAlba

            I didn’t ask for the Photoshop pic..it’s troll specialities

          • Rudy1947

            Self incrimination…….got to love it.

      • 5thDrawer

        Actually, there are several … but Trump himself admitting he doesn’t understand all ‘The Games’ of the ‘Professionals’ in their ‘diplomatic chattings’, and wanting to just “Make Business Great Again” would be enough for me to look a little closer at what he’s Up Against.
        Read some articles by Russian writers about how ‘that system’ works, and how Putin rose in the ranks of the biggest ‘politburo’ controlled by the ‘Big 300’ and how they pick ‘a leader’ – who, under their version of ‘democracy’, is ‘The Man’ to back up … if he lives long enough to be ‘Blest’ as such … because he did. Having his own businesses helped, of course, but that’s only a tool to a ‘purpose’.
        Copy these words into Yahoo Search-Engine …. find pages of the many stories … and some books as well. Not so much ‘fell’ when a wall came down – it was only ‘revision’ that took place. 😉
        “https://search.yahoo.com/search?ei=utf-8&fr=aaplw&p=Putin+Rise+through+life”

        • 5thDrawer

          And we search for a ‘One Answer’ in not enough places … because there really ARE too many people in MANY ‘lands’ seeking the same things in ‘too-short’ lifetimes. Most fail to rise with what they have, or with fulfilling the dreams they think they should be ‘entitled’ to, at ‘the end’. Little dynasties fall – a very few now go into next generations.
          Many try to speed that process of end ‘for’ others by clawing ‘up’ over the backs of the main piles of humanity – which, with proper ‘propaganda aggrandizement’, simply grow larger for ‘the need’ to have populations to climb on. So ‘wonderful’ to have a child – to be proud of, sure – so why not a flock? And all believe – one can’t deny the ‘joy’ seen in eyes.
          (Can that make for more ‘pride’ in one or two? Or just a bigger Pride often fighting among themselves in the same climb to ‘the top’? Words rarely mentioned among admirers.)
          Words like ‘Love’ are used, and then the education deprives children of it.
          Education could help – but rarely creates the ‘will’ to rationalize it differently – or from a different perspective. Would it help if, upon hearing news of a 3rd or 4th, some friends asked ‘WHY??’ … at least one by a ‘best friend’ when the 5th arrived?
          Why, the friend would be shot, more than likely, for not being ‘sociable’ … which may happen to all of them when someone ‘higher’ wants them for cannon-fodder – and makes promises of being able to feed them in the ‘glory-days’ to come.
          Country-Russians still do it, with garden plots beside the ‘collective’. Seem to produce almost enough, ‘strangely’. (and the Ukraine always used to have good farmland too ..)
          ‘Morality’ and ‘Mortality’ have gone different paths – where the ‘Great Minds’ now ‘meet’.

  • Igor Chingoski

    Obama kicking the last fart, looser, and Hillarious Clinton the queen of ridicule, oh yes. Americans are all about morbidity, child abuse, phorno, scandal and ignorance, if you ask any American how many continents exist, they all gone to say “only one, continental Airlines” but when they die is funny They go with a last heeehaawww.