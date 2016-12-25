The two Libyan plane hijackers appeared at a Maltese court on Sunday, charged with a string of offences including terrorism.

The two Libyan men, 28-year-old Ali Saleh and 27-year-old Moussa Soko, arrived at Malta Law Courts on Sunday noon, escorted by armed guards.

They were charged with hijacking the plane and holding the 109 passengers and 6 crew members against their will.

Both the hijackers calmly denied the charges in court. They did not file a request for bail.

On Friday, they hijacked the Libyan flight operated by Afriqiyah Airways, and diverted it to Malta International Airport.

The plane was flying a domestic route in Libya in the day, from the southern city of Sebha to its original destination of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

After a four-hour standoff at the Maltese airport, all passengers and crew were safely released.

The two hijackers surrendered peacefully. They were later found to have used replica weapons for the hijacking.

XINHUA