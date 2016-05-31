Ex-Miss Turkey Sentenced to 14 months in jail for insulting Erdogan

by 54 Comments

Merve Buyuksarac, Ex Miss Turkey
Merve Buyuksarac, Ex Miss Turkey
A court on Tuesday convicted a former Miss Turkey of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan through social media postings and gave her a 14-month suspended sentence, amid deepening concerns that the country is swaying toward an increasingly authoritarian form of rule.

The court in Istanbul found 27-year-old model Merve Buyuksarac guilty of insulting a public official but immediately suspended the sentence on condition that she does not reoffend within the next five years.

Her lawyer, Emre Telci, said he would file a formal objection to the verdict and appeal her case at the Strasbourg, France-based European Court of Justice.

Buyuksarac, who was crowned Miss Turkey in 2006, was briefly detained last year for sharing a satirical poem on her Instagram account in 2014. Prosecutors deemed it to be insulting to Erdogan, who was still prime minister at the time. She has denied insulting Erdogan.

Since becoming president in 2014, Erdogan has filed close to 2,000 defamation cases under a previously seldom-used law that bars insulting the president. Free speech advocates say the law is being used aggressively to silence and intimidate critics.

The trials have targeted journalists, academics and even schoolchildren. Coupled with a crackdown on opposition media and journalists, the trials have sounded alarms over the erosion of rights and freedoms in a country that was once seen as a model of Muslim democracy.

Erdogan caused an uproar last month when, on the basis of an archaic German law that criminalizes insulting foreign heads of state, he went after a German comedian who mocked him in a profanity-packed poem.

Erdogan rejects accusations of growing authoritarianism. He also denies curbs on freedom of expression, citing what he says are large numbers of offensive articles against him and his family as proof.

“These insult trials are being initiated in series, they are being filed automatically,” Telci told The Associated Press by telephone after the verdict. “Merve was prosecuted for sharing a posting that did not belong to her. My client has been convicted for words that do not belong to her.”

Thousands of others also posted the poem, which is a satirical adaptation of the Turkish national anthem. It did not mention Erdogan by name, but alluded to a corruption scandal that allegedly involved his family.

Before the verdict was announced, Erdogan’s lawyer, Hatice Ozay, argued in court that Buyuksarac’s Instagram post cannot be considered a criticism, but rather an attack on Erdogan.

“This constitutes an attack on personal rights and for this reason we ask that the defendant be punished,” the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted her as telling the court.

Also on Tuesday, veteran journalist Cengiz Candar appeared in court in Istanbul accused of insulting Erdogan in a series of columns he wrote last summer criticizing Turkey’s renewed conflict against Kurdish rebels.

Candar, a former columnist for Radikal and Hurriyet newspapers, faces up to four years in prison if found guilty.

Candar rejected the charge. He said that, in 40 years as a journalist, he had covered and known seven presidents.

“I was an advisor to the late (President) Turgut Ozal, I had a friendship with the previous president, Abdullah Gul,” Candar said. “I know how to address and act before a president. There can be no accusation of insulting a president where I am concerned.”

Outside the courthouse, Candar told reporters: “These court cases must come to an end. Secondly, these trials must immediately end with acquittals so that the presidency of the Turkish Republic can preserve its respectability.”

His case was adjourned until September.

ABC News

  • disqus_ePwKhYD8J9

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can get down on his knees and suck my c*ck like his mother did right before I f*cked her in the @ss. I wonder if he’d find that insulting? =]

    • Y K

      The kind of leader who devotes all his free time (free from destroying what’s left of Secular Turkey that is) to promoting “Islamic values”, together with Qatar, Hamas and the Moslem Brotherhood.

      • 5thDrawer

        Imagine critisizing ‘The Chosen’. Almost sounds like it’s ‘Anti-Semitic’, doesn’t it? :-)))))))

        • Y K

          But that must be a good thing, no? 🙂

          • HebAlba

            …….

        • Rudy1947

          She did criticize the chosen one.

          • 5thDrawer

            So do we … difference is, he can’t touch us. :-))))

          • Rudy1947

            Brilliant :-))))))) Now tell me about ‘The Chosen’.

          • Hind Abyad

            How dare she criticise the chosen?

          • Golyat

            Chosen for what?

          • Rudy1947

            The Turkish Caliphate that Erdoggie desires.

      • Omega

        Yet, he’s an ally with the USA, West and Israel – so are Qatar and the rest of the Wahhabi Gulf.

        What’s your point?

        ps – Hamas was created by Israel and the Muslim Brotherhood is in bed with the West since its inception.

        • Y K

          Every word of your comment, the commas and the full stops included, reflects the worldview of an Assadite/SSNP moron. Which is kinda tautological, as every Assadite is necessarily brain-dead.

          • Omega

            They’re facts.

          • Y K

            Here’s a fact, buddy: you are an idiot. But then there tens of millions of morons like you in the region. Kinda explains why it looks the way it does.

          • Omega

            You maybe reading news from another planet (Uranus?) but last time I checked …

            – Erdogan was in fact ally with the USA, Gulf, Israel, West, etc.

            – Hamas was created by Israel (Mossad to be precise) to thwart the PLO

            According to Zeev Sternell, historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, “Israel thought that it was a smart ploy to push the Islamists against the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO)”.

            http://www.globalresearch.ca/articles/ZER403A.html

            @18:15

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGnwIIwUjwM

            – the Muslim Brother is the West’s creation

            The Muslim Brotherhood is a London creation, forged as the standard-bearer of an ancient, anti-religious (pagan) heresy that has plagued Islam since the establishment of the Islamic community (umma) by the Prophet Mohammed in the seventh century. Representing organized Islamic fundamentalism, the organization called the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan al-Muslimum in Arabic) was officially founded in Egypt, in 1929, by the British agent Hasan al-Banna, a Sufi mystic. Today, the Muslim Brotherhood is the umbrella under which a host of fundamentalist Sufi, Sunni, and radical Shiite brotherhoods and societies flourish.[3]

            [3]Pawns in the Game, p. 100

            http://www.conspiracyschool.com/muslim-brotherhood

          • Y K

            Again with the Uranus silliness? Are you still stuck in third grade?
            Refuting the claim that you are a conspiracist nut by linking to moronic conspiracist websites is a foolproof method. Two thumbs up! 🙂

          • Omega

            Uranus is a planet. You don’t seem up to date with news on Earth, so I asked if the news you read where from there.

            Don’t get caught up with the name of the website, everything in it is factual and backed up. Here are the footnotes of the article on The Muslim Brotherhood:

            FOOTNOTES:

            [1]Pawns in the Game, p. XV.

            [2]ibid.

            [3]ibid, p. 100

            [4] Loftus, John. “Al Qaeda Terrorists Nazi Connection”.

            [5] Erikson, Marc. “Islamism, fascism and terrorism” (Part 3). Asia Times, Dec 4, 2002.

            [6] Brown, Christopher. Global Nazism and the Muslim Brotherhood: Indicators of Connections.

            [7]ibid.

            [8] Emory, Dave. Lecture: “Islamism, Fascism and the GOP”.

            [9] Erikson, Marc. “Islamism, fascism and terrorism” (Part 3).

            [10]ibid.

            [11] Chaitkin, Anton. “British Psychiatry: From Eugenics to Assassination”, EIR Magazine, October 7, 1994.

            [12] Coleman, Dr. John. “Tavistock: The Best Kept Secret in America”.

            [13] quoted from Lee, Martin A. “The Swastika & the Crescent” Intelligence Report. Spring 2002, Issue 105.

            [14] Erikson, Marc. “Islamism, fascism and terrorism” (Part 3). Asia Times.

            [15 Preston, David Lee. “Hitler’s Swiss Connection”, Philadelphia Inquirer. Jan. 5, 1997

            [16] Lee, Martin A. “The Swastika & the Crescent” Intelligence Report. Spring 2002, Issue 105.

            [17] Brown, Christopher. Global Nazism and the Muslim Brotherhood.

            [18] David Guyatt, “Operation Gladio”.

            [19] Binion, Carla.” Nazis and Bush family history: Government investigated Bush family’s financing of Hitler”. Chaitkin, Anton. British Psychiatry: From Eugenics to Assassination. EIR Magazine, October 7, 1994.

            [20] Robert Brian Stewart, “Harriet Eleanor Fay”; see also Brian Downing Quig, “Bush Family, American Royals!”.

            [21] Binion, Carla.” Nazis and Bush family history: Government investigated Bush family’s financing of Hitler”.

            [22] “Never Again: 50 Years after the War Crimes Trials against IG FARBEN”, Coalition Against Bayer Dangers.

            [23] Chaitkin, Anton. “British Psychiatry: From Eugenics to Assassination”, EIR Magazine. October 7, 1994.

            [24]Blowback, quoted from Binion, Carla. Nazis and Bush family history: Government investigated Bush family’s financing of Hitler. December 21, 2000. Henderson, Dean. “The Shah of Iran and David Rockefeller”. Indymedia, 07 Feb 2004 19:01 GMT.

            [25] Anton Chaitkin. “British Psychiatry: From Eugenics to Assassination”, EIR Magazine. October 7, 1994.

            [26] “The Aquarian Conspiracy”; EIR, Dope Inc, Part IV.

            [27] Dean Henderson. “The Shah of Iran and David Rockefeller”.

            [28] Jeffrey Steinberg, “The unknown Hitler: Nazi roots in the occult”.

            [29] Henderson. “The Shah of Iran and David Rockefeller”.

            [30]ibid.

            [31] Dreyfuss, Hostage to Khomeini, p. 248.

            [32]The Game of Nations, p. 184.

            [33] Loftus, John, “The Muslim Brotherhood, Nazis and Al-Qaeda”. Jewish Community News, October 4, 2004.

            [34] Lee, Martin A. “Not a prayer: then as now, American schemes to change Islam have been dangerous folly”. Harper’s Magazine, June 2004.

            [35]ibid.

            [36] Lee, Martin A. “The C.I.A. & The Muslim Brotherhood: How the CIA set the stage for the September 11 attacks”. Razor Magazine, September, 2004.

            [37]The Place of Tolerance in Islam, p. 9-10.

            [38]ibid. p. 9.

          • Y K

            I wonder who’s gonna waste her/his life on reading this one from beginning to end, in that order.

          • 5thDrawer

            ‘Scholars’ read Bibliographies, Always.
            In the case of the ‘Religious Tomes’, there are more Bibliographies than Original Text.

          • Omega

            No need to read “this one from beginning to end”, only the article in question here. The footnotes serve as sources.

            But you knew/know that …

          • Y K

            I gotta admit there’s something touching in your moronic earnestness.

          • Omega

            Violin playing in the background?

          • Hind Abyad

            Ya Ka eloquence is deafening = moron, morons.. moronic…

          • Golyat

            Obviously “conspiracy theories” scare you…

          • Y K

            Nah. Not really. Heard too many of them.

          • Golyat

            “Conspiracy theory” is the term invented by someone who is afraid of truth.
            Believe me they are very real.

          • Y K

            Conspiracy theories are invented by smart people for the benefit of extremely stupid ones.

          • Hind Abyad

            Stupid people say “they are invented” ..as everything you don’t agree because truth scare’s is invented.. stupid people say Palestinians are invented people. Spammer1

          • Y K

            Really stupid (and functionally illiterate) people write “scare’s”, you dumb degenerate. As to conspiracy theories, they give morons like yourself a shot at feeling “superior” to the rest of humanity, even if the “superiority” is exclusively in whatever porridge you have instead of brains.

          • Golyat

            You are such an Islamist-minded moron. You are so confused so scared.

          • Y K

            Scared of you? You got to give me your dealer’s digits, bro, the shit you’re smoking must be good. 🙂

          • Golyat

            You see you are so scared of something…insecure person…I can tell from your posts and why you are always here, LF-f@g.

          • Rudy1947

            The two bit know-it-all waffling between professions. Cute.

          • Golyat

            And what does “Assadite” have got to do with this news? You only show your real identity, an LF f@g.

          • Y K

            In fact, I almost tend to agree with you. The LF can be rightly accused of being nothing but a bunch of fags. In fact, they should be kicking some gown-covered “Resistance” ass instead of making backroom deals with various scumbags. But then, on the other hand, given their limited influence, maybe it’s expecting too much of them.

          • Hind Abyad

            Zionist spammer1 for him we’re all ant Semites
            His savage satanists beasts from Hell lighted an incendiary fire in the old city of Jerusalem, on the southern wall of Al Aqsa Mosque behind Marwani.. just now..

        • Golyat

          He got no point, other than posting nonsense.

      • disqus_ePwKhYD8J9

        Exactly.

  • Anonymous

    Erdogan is a faggot. How do you expect to be part of the EU when you deny people their basic human right to free speech.

    Free speech is listed as a basic human right in article 19 of the UN Universal Declaration Human Rights.

    • Golyat

      And it’s up to the country to define the “free speech”

      • Anonymous

        Wrong, if Turkey wants to retain their UN membership they have to abide by the Declaration of Human Rights. If a government cannot ensure their citizens rights are protected they should have no place in the UN.

        This also goes for the European countries who are currently violating basic human rights by putting limitations on FREE speech. If the people are not completely free to speak their mind without fear of punishment, tyranny and corruption always prevails.

        • 5thDrawer

          Good thing Israel isn’t a member then, isn’t it? ;-))

          • Anonymous

            I didn’t say anything about Israel and they’ve been a UN member since ’49.

            But if you have a problem with the Israeli government violating the rights of their people, then speak up! That’s what free speech is there for: to make your voice heard.

          • 5thDrawer

            And I’m sure we have.

          • Anonymous

            Well don’t give up, truth always comes out if you’re persistent and honest in exposing it.

          • Hind Abyad

            Ashrawi: Nominating Israel to chair UN committee is ‘asking the wolf to guard the sheep’,

          • Hind Abyad

            Europe countries nominated Israel to head 6th committee of the UN General Assembly, on anti-terrorism
            http://www.maannews.com/Content.aspx?id=771792.

          • Hind Abyad

            EU nominate Israel to chair a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) legal committee.

            Ashrawi: Nominating Israel to chair UN committee is ‘asking the wolf to guard the sheep’
            http://www.maannews.com/Content.aspx?id=771792

        • Golyat

          No you did not get me right. 🙂 Even the “civilised” world” have their own definition of “free speech”. I bet you cannot say anything that the government does not agree with, or may upset some groups. Before they can advertise for “free speech”, we should have “free mind” first!
          Again I’m not defending oppressive Turkey.

          • Anonymous

            Completely agree about the free mind, in fact the Universal Declaration of Human Rights article 19 is also supposed to protect freedom of thought as well.

            Here’s the link
            http://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/

            Everyone should be entitled to know their basic rights (of course corrupt people don’t want us to). In fact it should be a right for everyone to know their rights lol.

    • Oh Yaeh

      Erdogan will never get a EU citizenship simply because Turkey can’t be a part of the EU when you deny people their basic human right to free speech.

  • 5thDrawer

    And Obama thought he had problems … hehehehe
    http://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-36436200

  • 5thDrawer

    About the ‘New World Contestants’ … brainless beauty .. ;-)))
    http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2016/06/beauty-contestants-now-world-war-not-world-peace.html