Hezbollah has not nominated alone so far for the allocated Shiite seats in in the capital’s municipal council, al-Akhbar daily reported on Monday.

The Beirut and the Bekaa Valley municipal elections are set to kick off on May 8

According to the report former PM and Future Movement leader Saad Hariri has expressed hope that Hezbollah will keep unchanged the current Shiite municipal council members Khalil Choucair and Fadi Shahrour.

According to March 8 sources, Hezbollah has not nominated anyone for the municipal polls in Beirut nor has it declared its final stance on the issue.

Candidates have started setting lists to contend that of al-Mustaqbal Movement in the capital which has announced last week the official nomination of engineer Jamal Itani for the municipality’s leadership without agreeing on the final council listing.

Hariri has already formed a list of names which he is planning to nominate for the Sunni seats in the municipal council, al-Akhbar daily reported.

However, the list has not been officially announced in light of some difficulties agreeing on the Christian names that should be nominated.

Beirut’s 24-seat municipal council is split equally between Muslims and Christians

The four-stage municipal elections will start in Beirut and Bekaa-al-Hermal districts on May 8, while the elections in Mount Lebanon will be held on May 15.

Elections in south Lebanon and Nabatieh are set for May 22 and north Lebanon and Akkar for May 29.

Two lists have already emerged l in Beirut to compete Hariri’s.

One list was formed by Members of Citizens of which former Labor Minister Charbel Nahas is a member and another by the Beirut Madinati coalition.