Beirut Municipal Elections: No Hezbollah nominees so far

municipal elections 2016Hezbollah has not nominated alone so far   for the  allocated Shiite seats in  in the capital’s municipal council, al-Akhbar daily reported on Monday.

The Beirut  and the Bekaa Valley   municipal elections  are set to kick off on May 8

According to the report  former PM and Future Movement leader  Saad Hariri has expressed hope that Hezbollah  will keep unchanged the current Shiite municipal council members Khalil Choucair and Fadi Shahrour.

According to March 8 sources, Hezbollah has not nominated anyone for the municipal polls in Beirut nor has it declared its final stance on the issue.

Candidates have started setting lists to contend that of al-Mustaqbal Movement in the capital which has announced last week the official nomination of engineer Jamal Itani for the municipality’s leadership without agreeing on the final council listing.

Hariri has already formed a list of names which he is planning to nominate for the Sunni seats in the municipal council, al-Akhbar daily reported.

However, the list has not been officially announced in light of some difficulties agreeing on the Christian names that should be nominated.

Beirut’s 24-seat municipal council is split equally between Muslims and Christians

The four-stage municipal elections will start in Beirut and Bekaa-al-Hermal districts on May 8, while the elections in Mount Lebanon will be held on May 15.

Elections in south Lebanon and Nabatieh are set for May 22 and north Lebanon and Akkar for May 29.

Two lists have  already emerged l in Beirut to compete Hariri’s.

One list was formed by Members of Citizens of which former Labor Minister Charbel Nahas is a member and another by   the Beirut Madinati coalition.

  • 5thDrawer

    Hopefully, actually, it will stay at ZERO nominees. Hezzys probably think if they don’t nominate there cannot be elections. But Muslim is Muslim, and 50/50 is the rule after all. :-)))
    Hopefully ‘You Stink’ gets to make a list ….

    • Daniel’O

      Just want to make sure you get the information right…

      First, Hezb and supporters of Shiaa sect are not the only Muslims in Lebanon. There are Sunnis and Druze which are mainly March 14 party.

      Second, if there’s no Hezb (one party) nominees, there are of other parties (Phalangists, LF, Amal, Hariris, Tripolyees, Jumblatee, …) all gangs of the civil wars.

      Finally, you know nothing about Lebanon then STFU and stop posting your brain fart. End of discussion!