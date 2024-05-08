Zelensky assassination plot by Russian agents foiled

Kyiv has foiled an alleged Russian plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s security service (SBU) said on Tuesday.

The SBU said it had exposed a network of agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) who were “preparing the assassination of the president of Ukraine” and other senior Ukrainian officials.

“Counterintelligence was detained and SBU investigators foiled the plans of the FSB to eliminate the president of Ukraine and other representatives of the top military and political leadership of the state,” the security service said on Telegram.



The Context

Ukraine said Zelensky has been targeted countless times since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. The Ukrainian leader previously said that he had lost track of the number of times Moscow had attempted to assassinate him since the war began.

Shortly after the war began, in May 2022, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak claimed that Zelensky had already survived more than a dozen attempts on his life.

Russia has denied all accusations that it has plotted to eliminate Zelensky.

The FSB masterminded a plan to assassinate Zelensky as well as Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), and the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, “and other high-ranking officials”, Kyiv’s security service said.

“They were going to liquidate the head of the HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, before Easter,” the SBU said.

Two colonels of the State Security Service of Ukraine, which oversees Zelensky’s security, were detained.

“One of the tasks of the FSB intelligence network was to search for individuals among the military close to the president’s security who could take the head of state hostage and later kill him,” the SBU said.

The assassination attempt would have involved using missiles and a drone, Kyiv said.

“The enemy’s plan was as follows: first, the recruited agent had to observe the movement of the person under guard and pass information to the enemy,” and then “it was planned to launch a missile attack on the coordinates of the house where the official was supposed to be hit.”

“Then they were going to attack the people who remained at the affected area with a drone. After that, the Russians planned to target with another missile, including to destroy traces of the use of the drone,” the SBU added.

Newsweek couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the SBU’s claims, and has contacted Russia’s Foreign Ministry for comment.

Malyuk said he oversaw the operation which uncovered the assassination plot, and vowed consequences for “every traitor.”

“A limited circle of people knew about our special operation, and I personally controlled its progress. The attack, which was supposed to be an inauguration gift for Putin, was in fact a failure of the Russian intelligence service,” he said.

“But we must not forget—the enemy is strong and experienced, he cannot be underestimated. We will continue to work proactively so that every traitor receives the justice they deserve,” Malyuk added.

The defendants have been detained on suspicion of committing high treason under martial law, and preparing for a terrorist attack. They face life imprisonment, the SBU said.

