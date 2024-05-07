FPM’s Council of Elders decided to Expel MP Alain Aoun but Bassil refused to sign off

The Council of Elders of the Free Patriotic Movement met under the chairmanship of former President Michel Aoun and decided to expel MP Alain Aoun from FFM for failing to attend, but the head of the movement, MP Gebran Bassil, refused to sign the decision and requested that MP Aoun be given a second opportunity to attend the session of the Council of Elders.

The Free Patriotic Movement is a Lebanese political party that was founded by Michel Aoun in 1994 and is now headed by MP Gebran Bassil, an ally of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group.

According to the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al Awatan, Basill decided to refer MP Aoun to the Council of Elders

Bassil’s decision prompted MP Ibrahim Kanaan to send a letter to Bassil urging him to “reverse decisions that threaten FPM’s unity and image.

Kanaan also called on Bassil to “open the door of dialogue to address these sensitive issues away from the current tensions,” Nidaa al Awatan added.

This development comes after MP Elias Bou Saab who was a prominent member of FPM was expelled last month. Bou Saab is the Deputy speaker of the parliament, sources cited political disagreements since the beginning of 2022. Disagreements mostly centered on presidential candidates and ideological differences.