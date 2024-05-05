US withholds ammunition shipment destined for Israel. Netanyahu accused of sabotaging truce talks

The Biden administration last week put a hold on a shipment of US-made ammunition to Israel, two Israeli officials told Axios.

It marks the first time since Hamas’ Oct 7 attack that the US has stopped a weapons shipment intended for the Israeli military, according to Axios, which added that the decision had raised serious concerns inside the Israeli government.

The move comes as Joe Biden continues to face sharp criticism at home for his support for Israel and as college campus protests spread across the country.

Mr Biden is also highly concerned about Israel’s plans to invade the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The United States has an obligation to uphold its own laws and to respect human rights globally.



Amidst the Israeli gov’s siege on Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid, and threats on Rafah, withholding US military aid is a major development towards ceasefire.https://t.co/MY2WFn94rb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 5, 2024

On Sunday, the Israeli defense minister threatened to launch its ground offensive on Rafah if the ongoing ceasefire talks collapse.

Hopes of a ceasefire are slim

Hopes of a ceasefire appear slim, with PM Netanyahu ruling out an end to the war until all his “aims are achieved”. Hamas, meanwhile, has maintained its stance that any truce agreement must end the war, and accused Netanyahu of “sabotaging efforts”.

Telegraph