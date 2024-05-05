Israeli police violently arrests Greek consul’s guard inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher

File photo: Church of the Holy Sepulcher, also known as the Church of the Resurrection in the center of occupied East Jerusalem

The Israeli police arrested the Greek consul’s guard in occupied East Jerusalem, after he was violently attacked inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, also known as the Church of the Resurrection in the center of the city , during the celebration of the outpouring of holy light on Holy Saturday by thousands of Christians.

The police had imposed restrictions on the access of Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher to celebrate Holy Saturday.

The police turned the church’s surroundings into a closed military zone, through barriers that took the form of military cordons, with the church as its center.

News Agencies