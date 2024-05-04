Saudi Arabia reportedly clamping down on anti-Israel voices, despite its move to plan B

File phot: The powerful heir to the Saudi throne , Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, (MbS ) vowed in 2017 to return his country to “moderate Islam” and asked for global support to transform the hardline kingdom into an open society that empowers citizens and lures investors.Many are now wondering if he is still in charge after the secret sentencing of women’s rights activist Manahel al-Otaibi to 11 years in prison and his clamping down on anti-Israeli voices

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to drags on, Saudi Arabia is reportedly intensifying arrests of citizens for social media posts that are criticizing Israel or expressing pro-Palestinian views, according to Bloomberg.

The wave of detentions signals Riyadh’s eagerness to pursue diplomatic ties with Israel despite the recent shift to Plan B, according to observers

According to a May 2, 2024 report by several news organization , the US and Saudi Arabia have drafted a set of agreements on security and technology-sharing which were intended to be linked to a broader Middle East settlement involving Israel and the Palestinians.

According to the report, in the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza and in the face of adamant resistance from Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government to the creation of a Palestinian state – and its apparent determination to launch an offensive on Rafah – the Saudis decided to push for a more modest plan B, which excludes the Israelis.

Under that option, the US and Saudi Arabia would sign agreements on a bilateral defense pact, US help in the building of a Saudi civil nuclear energy industry, and high-level sharing in the field of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

An offer would be made to Israel of normalization of diplomatic relations with Riyadh in return for Israeli acceptance of the two-state solution to the 76-year Israeli-Arab conflict. But under Riyadh’s plan B proposal, completion of the US-Saudi deals would not be made dependent on agreement from the Netanyahu government.

The clampdown underscores Saudi Arabia’s broader restrictions on free speech and political expression. Riyadh-based diplomats and human rights groups state that the latest series of arrests are driven by security concerns distinctly connected to the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel and the events that unfolded in its wake, to prevent online rhetoric that could impact national security.

The October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,139 people was reportedly aimed to disrupt a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia , US president Joe Biden was quoted as saying on October 8, suggested the Saudis wanted to recognize Israel in the comments he made at a campaign fundraiser.

It’s certainly alarming to see Saudi Arabia, a country that has been undergoing purported reforms and modernization efforts under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), resorting to oppressive measures against its young generation . This move contradicts the narrative of reform that the kingdom has been promoting.

MbS is the first Saudi youth leader who has been gaining worldwide attention.

Charismatic, ambitious and bold, Prince Muhammad is known for taking fast-paced steps not only in politics and economic affairs, but also in influencing the young generation in the Middle East

He has been especially popular among the Saudi youth for pushing them to express themselves and develop their skills.

Many are now wondering if he is still in charge after the secret sentencing of women’s rights activist Manahel al-Otaibi to 11 years in prison

The international community should not turn a blind eye to such violations and should continue to pressure Saudi Arabia to respect human rights and release activists like Manahel al-Otaibi. These incidents should serve as a wake-up call for MbS to take immediate action and show the world that he is still in charge.