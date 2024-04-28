Protestors continue calls for Emory’s divestment from Israel despite arrests

Students at a growing number of U.S. colleges are gathering in protest encampments with a unified demand of their schools: Stop doing business with Israel — or any companies that support its ongoing war in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian protests are continuing for a third day on Emory University’s Quadrangle after the Emory Police Department (EPD) arrested 28 protestors during an encampment on April 25 with the help of the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol. EPD and University administration are under fire for the decision to arrest the protestors, with national news outlets reporting on the situation and videos gaining thousands of views on social media.

The arrested protestors were released yesterday afternoon after having their first appearance in the DeKalb County Magistrate Court that morning. Most protestors were charged with trespassing, while others faced disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement charges. Each charged protestor will appear in state court within the next 10 days.

The NoThanks app, to identify products made by Israel or Israeli-supporting companies.

Works for Android:https://t.co/Y6HtJKc4Zz https://t.co/CSgLOGD4gr — Tine Lavent (@Tine_Lavent) November 26, 2023

Additionally, the Emory College of Arts and Sciences College Senate approved a motion yesterday afternoon to vote on whether they still have confidence in University President Gregory Fenves to continue his duties. The official vote will happen next week.

A couple of speakers came up with different plans for the protest. A speaker said if the protestors did not take action now, they would be “betraying the Palestinian people.” Following her speech, protestors began chanting “Free free Palestine” and “Escalate for Palestine.”

Another speaker said that while escalation is needed, it should be intentional.

“Many of us have never experienced police violence before,” the speaker said. “Students at Emory come from privileged backgrounds and are not prepared. We need to be better organized. It will happen again and we need to be prepared for that violence.”

Emory Wheel