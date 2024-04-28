Pro-Palestinian protests continue at colleges across the US

Pro-Palestine protesters blast Biden’s Gaza war policy and accuse him of participating in the Gaza Genocide.
Summary
- Pro-Palestinian protests continue at major US universities, and several schools have called police to remove demonstrators. About 100 people were detained Saturday as officials cleared an encampment at Northeastern University in Boston, school officials said, adding that those with student IDs would be released.
- Cal Poly Humboldt in Northern California will close for the rest of the semester and go to remote instruction as protesters remain inside at least two campus buildings, officials said.
- At New York’s Columbia University, the epicenter of the demonstrations, the school banned a student leader who said in January “Zionists don’t deserve to live.” He subsequently apologized. School policymakers voted Friday to investigate university leadership’s handling of the protests.
- The protesters at Columbia have been demanding the school cut ties with Israeli academic institutions and disinvest from Israel-linked entities, as the death toll climbs from Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Protesters at other campuses have similar demands.
- Officers arrested at least 23 people on Saturday after a protest encampment formed at Indiana University Bloomington, according to the school’s police department.
- Early Saturday morning, Arizona State University Police arrested 69 people for trespassing after an “unauthorized encampment” was set up, according to a release from the university.
- One of the Atlant’s Emory University faculty members who had been arrested — Noelle McAfee, chair of Emory’s philosophy department — told CNN that university administrators made the problem worse on Thursday when they called in the police.
- Protesters at George Washington University in Washington, DC, are now blocking a street. Around a dozen tents spilled from University Yard — the grassy area where the encampment was initially erected earlier this week — onto H Street NW, where a sign that reads “Liberated Zone Solidarity Camp” stretches between two trees.
CNN
