Lebanon’s Islamic Group says two commanders assassinated by ‘Israel’

The al-Fajr Forces, the armed wing of Lebanon’s Islamic Group, announced that two of its top commanders were assassinated in an Israeli raid while on duty in Meidoun in western Bekaa.

In a statement, Fajr Forces said the two martyrs, Musab Saeed Khalaf and Bilal Mohammed Khalaf are from Akkar in northern Lebanon and that they were martyred in defense of their people in the south and in support of the Palestinian people.

The Islamic Group vowed to “continue to confront the Zionist enemy and support the Palestinian people” during a popular reception for more of its martyrs who were killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Sidon in March. They identified their martyrs as Mohammad Riyad Moheyiddine from Beirut, Hussein Hilal Darwish from Shhim, and Mohammad Jamal Ibrahim from al-Hebaria.

Al Mayadeen