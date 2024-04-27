Hamas tells world powers ceasefire in Gaza is a must for any deal

More bodies were recovered from mass graves at Nasser hospital in Gaza

Summary

By Edna Mohamed, Joseph Stepansky and Nils Adler

Hamas responds to a letter signed by 18 world powers urging captives’ release, says it is open to proposals that address permanent ceasefire, “basic rights” of Palestinians.

The eastern part of Rafah is under constant artillery shelling as a senior Israeli official says the military is “moving ahead” with its planned ground invasion, ignoring a growing chorus of international warnings to call it off.

Students and faculty members at US universities continue to protest in solidarity with Palestinians, with similar demonstrations also spreading in Europe and other countries.

The UN chief’s spokesperson says it is “important that all forensic evidence be well preserved” from Gaza’s mass graves, but that a mandate from a UN legislative group is required to allow the world body to take legal possession of such material.

A Beijing-based diplomat told Reuters that China will host Palestinian peace talks between Hamas and its rival Fatah.

A director at Gaza’s Civil Defence said it had finished exhuming bodies from the mass graves at Nasser Medical Complex.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that five civilians were killed this evening by Israeli bombardments of the central and southern Gaza Strip.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he sees fresh momentum in talks to pause the fighting in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli captives.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that presiding Judge Nawaf Salam will read out the ruling on Nicaragua’s case against Germany at 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Reports have emerged that the US’s Biden administration was pressured by Israel to put on hold its sanctions on Israeli Netzah Yehuda Battalion



Al Jazeera