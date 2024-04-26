Netanyahu sharply criticized for calling pro-Palestinian protests antisemitic

A protester is being arrested at UT-Austin by state troopers April 24, 2024 (Photo by Lina Fisher)

Nicolas Pelham the Economist’s Middle East correspondent responded in a tweet in which he commented about the protesting Pro-Palestinian students who are being arrested for condemning the Gaza genocide and calling on universities to divest themself from US companies who are helping Israel in its genocide by sharply rebuking PM Netanyahu’s claim that campus protests are antisemitic:

“ARREST NETANYAHU NOT THE STUDENTS…

University students aren’t bombing hospitals

University students aren’t bombing refugee camps

University students aren’t attacking WCK aid workers

University students haven’t killed 15,000 Israeli children..

University students aren’t targeting UN workers

University students aren’t bombing schools”

Pelham, a prominent journalist started work in Cairo as editor of the Middle East Times and since then has spent 30 years studying, traveling and writing in the region. He is the author of A New Muslim Order (2008), A History of the Middle East with Peter Mansfield (2012) and Holy Lands (2016) which explores the region’s pluralist past. He has also worked as a Middle East analyst for the International Crisis Group, the United Nations and the Royal Institute of International Affairs. In 2017 he won the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Journalism.

Pelham and Ralph Nader , a prominent American political activist, author, lecturer, and attorney noted for his involvement in consumer protection, environmentalism and a former presidential candidate published the following tweets in connection with the mass graves recently discovered in Gaza

Similarly US Senator Bernie Sanders sharply criticized PM Netanyahu’s claim that campus protests are antisemitic. He told PM Netanyahu in a statement: “It is not antisemitic to hold you accountable for your actions and “please, do not insult the intelligence of the American people by attempting to distract us from the immoral and illegal war policies of your extremist and racist government. Do not use antisemitism to deflect attention from the criminal indictment you are facing in the Israeli courts.”

Arrest warrants for Netanyahu ?

The International Criminal Court may be considering issuing international arrest warrants in the relatively near future against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials for alleged war crimes, Israeli website N12 reported .

Around 125 countries are members of the ICC, including essentially all of Europe, and are bound by treaty law to honor the ICC’s arrest warrants, though there have been examples of countries protesting such warrants and refusing to honor them, Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported

Israeli media also reported that the cabinet has met in emergency session regarding plans by the ICC to issue arrest warrants against its senior political and military leadership. It has not yet been reported by global media. Those to be named will be Prime Minister Netanyahu and senior IDF commanders responsible for the Gaza genocide. The warrants would be filed sometime next month according to 972 Magazine’s Yuval Avraham said in a tweet.