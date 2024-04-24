Polish artist Igor Dobrowolski blasts corporations supporting Israel in its Gaza war, video

In a new street art installation, Polish artist Igor Dobrowolski hangs posters in the streets of Warsaw, Poland, featuring the logos of corporations that support Israel alongside pictures of Palestinian victims of Israel’s war on Gaza.
