Israel claims half of Hezbollah’s south Lebanon commanders have been killed

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it had launched a drone attack against Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre, in its deepest strike into Israeli territory since the Gaza war began. The Israeli military said it had no knowledge of any of its facilities being hit by Hezbollah, but had said earlier that it intercepted two “aerial targets” off Israel’s northern coast.

Live update:

Israeli minister says half of Hezbollah’s south Lebanon commanders have been killed

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday Israeli military strikes had killed half of Hezbollah’s commanders in southern Lebanon during the cross-border fighting that has flared up in parallel to the Gaza war since October. (Reuters)

Earlier today Israeli military says it hit 40 Hezbollah targets southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Wednesday Israeli fighter jets and artillery had hit 40 targets linked to Hezbollah fighters around Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, as an escalation in cross border strikes in recent days continued.It said the targets included storage facilities and weapons and other infrastructure.

Also earlier today it was reported that the Israeli military is poised to take Rafah, awaiting government approval, defense official says

Israel’s military has conducted all necessary preparations to take Rafah, which it deems the last Hamas bastion in the Gaza Strip, and can launch an operation the moment it gets government approval, a senior defense official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Israel pummels Gaza after US Congress approves military aid

Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire in its war against Hamas on Wednesday after the US Congress approved over $ 26 billion in military aid.Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Senate’s approval of the aid package already passed by the House of Representatives sent a “strong message to all our enemies” in a post on social media platform X. (AFP)

Times of India