Hamas chief met with field commanders outside gaza tunnels, Quds

Al-Quds newspaper reported that the head of the military wing of the Hamas movement, Yahya Sinwar, met with field commanders outside the tunnels to follow up on the progress of military operations and supervise the distribution of aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds is a Palestinian Arabic-language daily newspaper, based in Jerusalem. It is published in broadsheet format and has the largest circulation daily newspaper in the Palestinian territories.

Israel PM Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas and free the hostages after the October 7 attack but so far he failed on both counts according to the daily, but succeeded in killing over 34 000 , mostly women and children Palestinians