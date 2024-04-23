Turkish president compares Israel’s PM Netanyahu to Hitler

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resembles Hitler and Israel’s allies will not escape justice,” stressing that “Israel must not be allowed to reoccupy Gaza and steps must be taken in this context.”

Erdogan believed that “Israel’s occupation or seizure of Gaza opens the door to other occupations.”

This is the second time in 3 months Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler

Last December Erdogan was quoted as asking ” if what the Israeli leader is doing in the besieged enclave is ‘any less than what Hitler did“, likening Israel’s assault on Gaza to Nazi Germany’s killing of Jews.

In remarks at an awards ceremony in capital Ankara on December 27 , 2023 , Erdogan asked what difference there was between Netanyahu and Hitler.

“They used to speak ill of Hitler. What difference do you have from Hitler? They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not,” Erdogan added

“He is richer than Hitler, he gets the support from the West. All sorts of support comes from the United States. And what did they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans,” he said last December .

The number of Palestinians that have been killed by Israel so far over 34,000

The Turkish leader has previously levelled harsh criticism at Netanyahu and Israel, calling Israel a “terror state” with “unlimited” Western support in November.

News Agencies