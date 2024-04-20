Watch live as US House of Representatives votes on Ukraine, Israel,Taiwan aid bill

Watch live as the US House of Representatives debates and votes on a bill which would provide $95bn in aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

After months of delay from vocal opponents on the Republican right, the House is widely expected to pass the bill.

The vote will be especially watched in Ukraine, which has long been warning of an urgent need for support from its allies, of which the US is one.

The bill has been held up for months because a growing number of Republicans are indicating opposition to providing aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, some liberals in Congress oppose providing military support for Israel in its war against Hamas. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee which is “the largest Arab American grassroots civil rights organization in the United States, ” has been calling on all Arab Americans to contact their congressmen immediately and prior to the US Congress meeting today to end military support for Israel

The bill passed through the Senate but has been held up by factions in the House, in part due to the Republicans’ slim majority.

The House is voting on a foreign aid package after many Democrats joined GOP Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday to advance the measure to a floor vote. The $95 billion package includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region.

A fourth bill in the package includes other House GOP priorities, including sanctions on Iran and a measure that could lead to a TikTok ban.

After months of resisting putting a foreign aid bill on the House floor, Johnson has drawn ire from some hardline members of the Republican Party who are now supporting an effort to oust him.

The House passed the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental bill with a bipartisan vote of 385-34 plus one present vote: Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Here’s what the package includes:

$8.1 billion to counter China’s actions in the Indo-Pacific region

$3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure

$2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other key allies

$1.9 billion to replenish defense items and services provided to Taiwan and regional partners

The Senate bill contained very similar provisions to bolster security in the region.

The House passed the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act with a bipartisan vote of 360-58.

The bill includes national security priorities, including sanctions on Iran, the seizure of frozen Russian sovereign assets and a measure that could lead to a nationwide ban of TikTok.

Republican Florida Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz rejected the idea of ousting Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday.

The bill includes

Nearly $61 billion for Ukraine

About $23 billion would be used to replenish US weapons, stockpiles and facilities

$11 billion would fund current US military operations in the region

Nearly $14 billion would help Ukraine buy advanced weapons systems and other defense equipment

More than $26 billion for Israel

$4 billion for the Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems

$1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system, which counters short-range rockets and mortar threats

$4.4 billion to replenish defense items and services provided to Israel.

$3.5 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems and other items through the Foreign Military Financing Program

$9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance

The Independent/CNN