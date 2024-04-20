US House passes Israel aid bill of over $26 Billion

File: 35% of Americans say Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, a new poll has found, with young people and Democrats most likely to back the statement. There have been large-scale protests in the US over Israel’s war on Gaza . The Hose voted today over $26 billion in aid to Israel today April 20, 2024 despite the genocide [Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty]

The US House passed the Israel Security Supplemental with a vote of 366-58 without any conditions

Here’s what the package includes:

$26.4 billion to aid Israel

$4 billion for the Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems

$1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system

$4.4 billion to replenish defense items and services provided to Israel

$3.5 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems and other items through the Foreign Military Financing Program

$9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance – including emergency food, shelter and basic services – to populations suffering crises

It would also:

Provide additional flexibility for transfers of defense items to Israel from US stockpiles held in other countries

Prohibit sending funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency

Michigan House Democratic lawmakers pushed amendments to restrict U.S. transfers of weapons and military to Israel, but those measures were blocked from the $95 billion security

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, had introduced an amendment with Rep. Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor and others to block funding for the U.S. transfer of military weapons to Israel until completion of a “full investigation” into whether weapons from the United States have been used by Israel “in accordance with the laws of the United States, international law and international humanitarian law” and “have not been used to violate human rights.”

“I remain gravely concerned with the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Kildee wrote Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and Cori Bush, D-Missouri, separately put forward an amendment that would have restricted all military aid to Israel from the package until there is a “lasting cease-fire,” a freeing of Israeli hostages taken Oct. 7 and “arbitrarily detained” Palestinian prisoners, and a “credible diplomatic process.” Tlaib is the only Palestinian American in Congress.

The Republican-led Rules Committee permitted no amendments to the underlying Israel bill.

The Senate is also expected to pass the bill, which was opposed by 37 Democrats and 21 Republicans .

Reactions to the vote

“I am deeply concerned that Israel’s government is on a path of increasing isolation that jeopardizes Israel’s long term security and is directly at odds with core American values. I cannot in good conscience support the bill before us,” said Rep. Don Beyer.

Rep. Joaquin Castro said that “all of us have seen the tragedy of Gaza. We’ve seen how Netanyahu’s government has used US weapons to kill indiscriminately and create famine. I will not participate in this carnage.”

“Today’s standalone vote on aid to Israel is a moment of great consequence where Congress can help shape the outcome of what is happening in Gaza and the region,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “My no vote is not a vote against Israel. It’s a vote for the security of Israelis and Palestinians.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was quoted as saying : Our country isn’t just complicit in this genocide—we’re actively participating in it.