The attack by Iran caused relatively minor damage, officials said. About 99% of the Iranian weapons were shot down. Iran’s performance reportedly humiliated its proxies Hezbollah of Lebanon and the Houthis of Yemen. Israel was also lucky since the US shot down most of the missiles and drones . Time for peace in the Middle East

Ya Libnan Editorial

In the aftermath of Iran’s recent attack on Israel, the once-feared nation finds itself in a position of embarrassment rather than dominance. For decades, since the Iranian Revolution, Iran has been posturing and flexing its muscles, projecting an image of strength and power. However, the reality proved to be starkly different.

Despite its grandiose displays, Iran’s military might crumbled under the retaliatory strikes from Israel and its allies. One by one, its drones were shot down, and its supposed strength was revealed to be nothing but hot air. In the wake of the attack, Iran finds itself with nothing to show for its aggression.

General Jack Keane aptly noted the humiliation suffered by Iran’s proxies, Hezbollah of Lebanon and the Houthis of Yemen, as they witnessed Iran’s poor performance against Israel. This failure not only undermines Iran’s credibility but also exposes its inability to protect and support its allies.

Since the overthrow of the Shah and the rise of the Ayatollahs, Iran has been a destabilizing force in the region. Its actions have sown fear and uncertainty throughout neighboring nations. However, the recent theatrical act against Israel has laid bare Iran’s impotence.

It’s time for Iran to reassess its approach and take a back seat in regional affairs. The region deserves a chance to live in peace, free from the specter of Iranian aggression. Iran’s failed display of force serves as a stark reminder that true strength lies not in threats and bluster, but in diplomacy and cooperation.

A Call for Reflection: Israel’s Role in Pursuing Peace”

In the wake of the recent conflict with Iran, it’s become evident that Israel, too, must reevaluate its stance in the region. While Israel was fortunate to receive support from the United States in countering drone and missile threats, it’s a wake-up call to recognize the limitations of military solutions.

Israel’s reliance on external assistance underscores the need for a more diplomatic and inclusive approach to regional stability. Instead of seeking to eliminate the Palestinian presence, it’s time for Israel to acknowledge the reality of coexistence and embrace a two-state solution.

By accepting the two-state solution, Israel can pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity in the region. It’s essential to recognize the longing for stability among all parties involved and work towards a future where neighbors can live side by side in harmony.

Israel has the opportunity to lead by example and demonstrate a commitment to peace through dialogue and cooperation. Rather than pursuing a path of conflict and domination, embracing diplomacy can bring about a brighter future for all inhabitants of the region. It’s time for Israel to take a step back, reassess its position, and become a catalyst for positive change in the pursuit of peace.