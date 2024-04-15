US blasts Iran over its attack against Israel at UN Security Council meeting

During a UN National Security meeting on Sunday which was held at the request of Israel after it was attacked by Iran, US Ambassador Robert Wood blasted Iran over its attack against Israel. He called for ending the conflict between Iran and Israel

Here is the full text of his speech as reported by the US mission at the UN Security Council:

Thank you, Madam President, for bringing us here today and thank you Secretary-General Guterres for your briefing.

The United States condemns in the strongest of terms the unprecedented attack on the State of Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its militant proxies and partners.

Iran’s intent was to cause significant damage and death in Israel. It launched over 300 munitions, including more than 100 ballistic missiles and land attack cruise missiles at Israel, as well as explosive unmanned aerial vehicles.

Iran’s reckless actions not only posed a threat to populations in Israel, but also to other UN Member States in the region, including Jordan and Iraq.

The Security Council has an obligation to not let Iran’s actions go unanswered.

Indeed, for far too long Iran has flagrantly violated its international legal obligations, notably through the actions of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or IRGC.

By arming Hezbollah in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701. By arming, facilitating, and enabling Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE and, more recently, merchant, and commercial shipping in the Red Sea in clear violation of Resolution 2216 and in defiance of Resolution 2722.

And, of course, Iran transferred Shahed one-way attack drones to Russia – the same drones it used in last night’s attacks against Israel – at a time when such transfers were in clear violation of Resolution 2231.

In recent years, Iran also has repeatedly violated international law by targeting with mines and seizing commercial ships in international waters of the Persian Gulf and surrounding waterways – just as it did on April 12 when it seized a Portuguese flagged ship near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran continues to detain both the ships and its crew compromised of citizens from five countries, including Russia.

Iran also was, in a broad sense, complicit in the October 7 attack on Israel because it has provided significant funding and training for the military wing of Hamas. This Iranian support contributed to the current crisis in Gaza.

Colleagues, these and other reckless Iranian actions, are not inherently defensive actions against other Member States. Given the threats Iran’s aggressive actions pose for international peace and security, we have a collective responsibility as member of the Security Council to ensure that Iran complies with the Council’s resolutions and ceases its violations of the Charter.

In the coming days, and in consultation with other Member States, the United States will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations.

More immediately, the Security Council must unequivocally condemn Iran’s aggressive actions and call for Iran and its partners and proxies to cease their attacks.

The United States also supports Israel’s exercise of its inherent right to defend itself in the face of this attack, and as President Biden stated, we will remain in close contact with Israel’s leaders.

And let me be clear – if Iran or its proxies take actions against the United States or further action against Israel, Iran will be held responsible. We note Secretary-General Guterres’ statement warning that the region is at risk of plunging into a deeper and wider war on multiple fronts.

The United States is not seeking escalation. Our actions have been purely defensive in nature.

The best way to prevent such escalation is an unambiguous condemnation from the Council of Iran’s unprecedented, large-scale attack and an unequivocal call on it and its proxies and partners to refrain from further violence.

Our goal is to de-escalate, and then get back to the issue at hand – securing and end to the conflict in Gaza, by getting a ceasefire in Gaza through a hostage deal, as well as surging humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in need.

Thank you, Madam President.