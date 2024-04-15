Hamas demands written commitment that Israel will withdraw from Gaza

PHOTO: Relatives of hostages held in Gaza and their supporters lie in the road to block traffic outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office calling for the immediate release of all captives in Tel Aviv on April 12, 2024. | Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Hamas has demanded a “clear written commitment” that Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip during the second of a three-phase cease-fire deal, a senior Egyptian official and a Hamas official said Sunday.

The Palestinian militant group said Saturday it submitted its response to a six-week cease-fire proposal to Egyptian and Qatari mediators. It said it’s still committed to its demands for a permanent cease-fire, Israeli army withdrawal from all parts of Gaza, the return of displaced people to their homes, intensifying the flow of aid, and the start of reconstruction.

“We confirm our readiness to reach a deal regarding a serious exchange of prisoners between the two sides,” Hamas said.

Israel said earlier Sunday that Hamas had rejected the latest proposal for a deal submitted last week.

The proposal presented to both sides calls for a six-week cease-fire in Gaza, during which Hamas would release 40 of the more than 100 hostages the group is holding in the enclave in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, including 100 serving long sentences for serious crimes.

The Egyptian official said Hamas wants “a comprehensive, phased deal” that included ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, and an agreement of all hostages in return for a large number of Palestinian prisoners. Israel says it wants to destroy Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

The officials said the response also included an increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners Hamas wants released from Israel.

The officials from Egypt and Hamas spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose details from the sensitive negotiations. They said that Hamas’ response included the unrestricted return of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza through the two main south-north thoroughfares.

The Egyptian official said mediators will carefully review the response before calling for another round of talks.

(POLITICO)