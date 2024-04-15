68 more Palestinians killed in 24 hours as Gaza death toll nears 34000

Photo: Palestinians return to northern Gaza to find their homes completely destroyed

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip killed 68 more Palestinians, pushing up the death toll since last October to 33,797, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Monday.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 68 martyrs and 94 injured during the past 24 hours,” a ministry statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

“Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip, killing 33,797 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 76,465 others since October 7, 2023, “according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

Free Speach Kashmir