Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

US President Joe Biden says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war against Hamas is mistaken.

Biden’s remarks in a television interview that aired late Tuesday deepen an already growing rift between the two staunch allies over the war, now in its seventh month.

Those disagreements have compounded over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s expected offensive in the city of Rafah and Israel’s recent strike on a humanitarian convoy, which killed seven aid workers, most of them foreigners.

