Iran asked US to step aside as it prepares to retaliate against Israel

Iranian army cadets and officers attend the funeral ceremony of Seyed Razi Mousavi, a high ranking Iranian general of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, who was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on Monday, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Mousavi served in Syria under the IRGC’s elite unit, the Quds Force, from the 1980s, facilitating the transfer of arms and funds to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. In 1990, he assumed the role of the head of the Iranian logistical division in Syria, known as Unit 2250. Throughout the Syrian Civil War, Mousavi faced multiple assassination attempts orchestrated by Israel.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran asked the United States to not interfere in its plans for retaliation against Israel, an Iranian official alleged Friday.

Mohammad Jamshidi, Iran’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, claimed in a tweet that this exchange occurred.

“In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warned America not to fall into PM Netanyahu’s trap: step aside so you don’t get hit.

In response, America asked Iran not to hit American targets,” Jamshidi tweeted.

The U.S. warned, as opposed to “asked,” Iran not to use this as a pretext to attack U.S. facilities and personnel, a State Dept. spokesperson told the Daily Caller. The spokesperson confirmed that the U.S. did receive a message from Iran but did not specify the message’s contents.

Iran said it asked the US to "step aside" as the country prepares a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria https://t.co/75N0ri2ueI — Bloomberg (@business) April 5, 2024

Iran funds and trains its proxies in the middle East such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon , the Houthi rebels in Yeman , the People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq and the Shi’ite militias in Syria and usually depends on them whenever it retaliates against any attacks.

But this time it appears from the threats it has been making it decided to do it alone

Daily Caller /News Agencies