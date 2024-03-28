Israeli PM orders 40,000 tents from China in preparation Rafah invasion

A Palestinian holds the lifeless body of 2-year-old Yasmin Ebukarb who was killed in Israeli air strike in Az Zawayda town of central Gaza, on March 27, 2024. / Photo: AA

Israel’s war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 174th day — has killed at least 32,490 people and wounded 74,889 as hawkish PM Netanyahu says Palestinians can “just move” away from Rafah invasion.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the purchase of 40,000 tents from China to be set up in besieged Gaza, Israeli media reported, in preparation for a ground invasion of Rafah where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have taken refuge.

It comes as Netanyahu downplayed global fears of a humanitarian catastrophe if Israel launches a planned ground invasion into Gaza’s southernmost city, saying civilians would be able to flee the fighting into other parts of the war-torn territory.

Speaking to US Congressional delegation visiting Israel, Netanyahu said people sheltering in Rafah — now more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population — will be able to move away from the fighting.

“People just move, they move with their tents,” Netanyahu said in his callous remarks. “People moved down [to Rafah]. They can move back up.”

Israel’s planned incursion has raised global alarm because the city on the Gaza-Egypt border is jammed with over 1.5 million Palestinians in sprawling tent camps and UN shelters, most of whom who have fled Israeli onslaught elsewhere.

Head of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniya has said that Israel will never be able to impose its terms on the Palestinian people, neither through war nor through politics.

He urged the Islamic world to “stand by Gaza.

TRT World