In sharp reversal, Netanyahu sending delegation to White House for Rafah talks

File photo: A pro Israel lawmaker said Netanyahu may be deliberately trying to prolong the war in Gaza in order to remain in power. Thousand of protesters In Tel- Aviv have been calling on Netanyahu to step down and demanded the return of the hostages . Netanyahu reportedly failed in achieving any of his objectives ; neither was he able to eliminate Hamas nor was he able to free the hostages . He was only successful in killing over 32, 000 Palestinians , mostly women and children

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to send two top Israeli officials to Washington as early as next week for talks about a possible military operation in Rafah, four U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.

Why it matters: It’s a sharp reversal by Netanyahu who on Monday canceled the same trip by the same people in protest over the U.S. not vetoing a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The fallout over the canceled trip and a deadlock in hostage talks added to already spiraling relations between Netanyahu and the Biden administration.

Driving the news: “The Prime Minister’s office has agreed to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, adding that the discussions about Rafah are “urgent.”

“We are now working on a convenient date that will work for both sides,” she said.

Netanyahu is expected to send his close confidants Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister hadn’t approved the delegation’s departure but didn’t deny discussions are being held about it.

A U.S. official told Axios cancelling the trip and the rhetoric around it was “an unnecessary drama on Netanyahu’s part.”