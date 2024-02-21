US condemned for veto of UN ceasefire resolution

Frayed health care and an overwhelmed global humanitarian system imperil the health of civilians in Gaza, cautions Hopkins expert Paul Spiegel. Over 29,000 people mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza since October 7 . A total of 103 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours of Israeli strikes . Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva compared Israel’s genocide in the war against Hamas to the Holocaust. “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children ”, he said

By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccrea