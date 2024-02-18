Palestine’s Mandela has been moved to solitary confinement in Ramla prison

Marwan Barghouthi (R) – is considered a true hero to the Palestinian cause. He is dubbed the Palestinian Nelson Mandela (R) . Analysts belive that he will unite the Palestinians as soon as he is realsed from jail and a Palestinian state becomes a reality like Mandela did 25 years ago

Marwan Hasib Ibrahim Barghouti as he appears in handcuffs in an Israeli court in Tel Aviv during his trial on May 20, 2004 [David Silverman/EPA]

Prominent Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti has been moved from solitary confinement in the Rimonim prison to solitary confinement in the Ramla prison, according to the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission.

The “repeated transfers” and isolation of Barghouti “are part of the targeting of all prisoners since October 7…in addition to systematic torture practices,” said Qaddura Fares, the head of the Prisoners Commission, in a statement on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confirmed his transfer to solitary confinement saying “I’m glad that the Israeli Security Service is implementing my very clear policy towards terrorists in prisons…”

He added that Barghouthi was transferred “following information about a planned uprising,” without providing further details.

Fares said the transfers, in addition to preventing his lawyers from visiting him, “raise real concerns for his life.”

This, he added, is especially so as “it coincides with direct and ongoing incitement against him in the Israeli media.”

Fares called on international institutions and relevant local bodies to intervene in Barghouti’s situation, and “stop all unprecedented measures and violations against prisoners” that have been happening “for decades.”

‘Palestine’s Mandela’

Born in the West Bank village of Kobar, Barghouti is a popular political figure and leader in the Fatah movement, currently serving five life sentences on murder and terrorism charges.

He participated in the First Intifada in 1987 and was one of the most prominent faces of the Second Intifada in 2000.

Dubbed the Palestinian Mandela, Barghouthi was arrested and exiled on several occasions and subjected to failed Israeli assassination attempts.

Palestinians see the 64-year-old Barghouti as a natural successor to the 88-year-old Abbas, who leads the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, the self-ruled government that administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.