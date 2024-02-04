Death toll in Gaza surpasses 27,000 as Israeli’s war against Hamas escalates

Photo: A child walks among the rubble in the residential area known as Juhor ad-Dik, built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and heavily damaged due to Israeli attacks in the southeastern part of the enclave of Gaza Strip on November 28, 2023.
Mustafa Hassona | Anadolu | Getty Images
Summary
At least 27,238 people have been killed and 66,452 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The vast majority of the victims are women and children.The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139. mostly civilians
- Overnight attacks in the eastern part of Rafah have killed 24 people as an expected Israeli army operation looms.
- More than one million hungry, cold, and sick displaced Palestinians await Israel’s planned attack on Rafah city with children roaming the streets “looking for scraps of food”.
- US Central Command says it hit 85 Kataib Hezbollah targets in Syria and Iraq in retaliation against “Iran-affiliated” fighters that killed three US troops in a recent drone attack in Jordan.
- The US and UK have issued a joint statement saying their militaries – with support from allies including Australia, Bahrain and Canada – hit 36 Houthi targets in 13 locations across Yemen.
- Israeli settlers raided a village near Jenin by Israeli forces when they raided several homes in the village of Farasin, southwest of Jenin.
- Israel army says it has attacked more than 50 Hezbollah targets in Syria and many more in Lebanon since the war with Hamas in Gaza began in October.
- The armed wing of Hamas says it hit a group of Israeli soldiers in Gaza City with mortar fire.
- Portugal has decided to provide additional support to UNRWA, pledging 1 million euros ($1.08m) to the Palestinian refugee agency.
- Eleven displaced people have been injured inside the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) headquarters in southern Khan Younis city following the throwing of smoke bombs by Israeli forces.
- Several Palestinians have been injured and killed amid Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, reports Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum.
- Al Jazeera / News Agencies
Leave a Reply