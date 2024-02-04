Death toll in Gaza surpasses 27,000 as Israeli’s war against Hamas escalates

Photo: A child walks among the rubble in the residential area known as Juhor ad-Dik, built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and heavily damaged due to Israeli attacks in the southeastern part of the enclave of Gaza Strip on November 28, 2023.

Mustafa Hassona | Anadolu | Getty Images

Summary

At least 27,238 people have been killed and 66,452 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The vast majority of the victims are women and children.The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139. mostly civilians