Lebanon to declare a state of emergency for all its Roads :

The Minister of Public Works and Transport in the caretaker government of PM Najib Mikati , Ali Hamiyah, called on Sunday to “declare a state of emergency for all of Lebanon’s roads, not just the Dahr El-Baydar Road.”

During his inspection of Dahr El-Baydar Road after witnessing a new collapse of the support wall of the Namliya Bridge, which is located above the road, Hamiyah stressed that “the Ministry bears full responsibility in this matter.”

He stressed, “If the ministry’s budget in 2024 is less than $350 million, we will see many roads collapsing and the ministry will not be able to maintain them.”

It was decided to prevent trucks from passing there until the safety of the road was confirmed, he said