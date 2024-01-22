Ya Libnan

Lebanon to declare a state of emergency for all its Roads :

Share:

Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamiyah is shown near the wall that collapsed on Dahr El-Baydar Road that links Beirut and Damascus , Syria . He called on Sunday to “declare a state of emergency for all of Lebanon’s roads, not just the Dahr El-Baydar Road.”

The Minister of Public Works and Transport in the caretaker government of PM Najib Mikati , Ali Hamiyah, called on Sunday to “declare a state of emergency for all of Lebanon’s roads, not just the Dahr El-Baydar Road.”

During his inspection of Dahr El-Baydar Road after witnessing a new collapse of the support wall of the Namliya Bridge, which is located above the road, Hamiyah stressed that “the Ministry bears full responsibility in this matter.”

He stressed, “If the ministry’s budget in 2024 is less than $350 million, we will see many roads collapsing and the ministry will not be able to maintain them.”

It was decided to prevent trucks from passing there until the safety of the road was confirmed, he said

Share:

Comments

One response to “Lebanon to declare a state of emergency for all its Roads :”

  1. Temp Mail Avatar
    Temp Mail

    It was great seeing how much work you put into it. Even though the design is nice and the writing is stylish, you seem to be having trouble with it. I think you should really try sending the next article. I’ll definitely be back for more of the same if you protect this hike.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *