Former slain Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri , father of ex PM Saad Hariri was assassinated in downtown Beirut on February 14, 2005. Several Hezbollah operatives were convicted in connection with the attack : Salim Jamil Ayyash was sentenced to five concurrent life sentences in 2020 . In 2022, the tribunal reversed its initial acquittal of Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi, finding both guilty and were sentenced for life imprisonment for the killing of Hariri but Hezbollah refused to hand them over to the court .

Established by Security Council resolution 1757 in 2007, the Special Tribunal’s jurisdiction also extended to other attacks that were judicially determined to be connected to the Beirut attack on 14 February 2005.

The assassination of former PM Rafic Hariri involved explosives equivalent to 2,500 to 3,000 kilograms of dynamite, detonated as his motorcade travelled across downtown Beirut and left behind an 11-metre-wide crater.

Independent tribunal

Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL)

Inaugurated in 2009, the independent tribunal was based in the outskirts of The Hague in the Netherlands and comprised Lebanese and international judges. It prosecuted suspects using Lebanese law, but was not part of Lebanon’s justice system nor was it a UN tribunal.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) held proceedings in absentia and convicted Hezbollah operatives Salim Jamil Ayyash in connection with the 2005 attack, sentencing him to five concurrent life sentences in 2020. In 2022, the tribunal reversed its initial acquittal of Hezbollah operatives Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi, finding both guilty.

On March 14, 2005, a month after Hariri’s assassination , over a million Lebanese headed to downtown Beirut to demand the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon after a nearly 29-year of military presence. The mass rally was later dubbed the Cedar Revolution or Independence Uprising. The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group whose operatives were convicted in Hariri’s assassination has replaced the Syrian occupational forces . The majority of the Lebanese now consider Hezbollah an Iranian occupational force

2,641-page-long judgment

The trial record comprised the evidence of 297 witnesses and 3,135 exhibits, totaling more than 171,000 pages. To promote public access to the 2,641-page-long judgment, a summary was posted on the chamber’s website in Arabic, English and French.

The UN Secretary-General’s thoughts “continue to be with the victims and their families of the attack of 14 February 2005 and the connected attacks” that resulted from it, his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement on Saturday night.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the judges and staff at the Special Tribunal throughout the years and for the support provided by the Government of Lebanon, the Government of the Netherlands as the host State, and the Member State donors,” he said.

UN.ORG

All three men remain at large.