Israel to expand Gaza offensive, it’s going to be a long war Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wears a protective vest and helmet as he receives a security briefing with commanders and soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, on December 25, 2023. © Avi Ohayon, AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to step up the army’s assault in the Palestinian territory, his party said, despite international efforts to halt the fighting. The announcement came after at least 70 people in the Palestinian enclave were killed in Israeli strikes Monday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

