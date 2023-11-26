Explosions reportedly heard near Iran’s nuclear technology center in Isfahan

Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post reported that “explosions were heard at the Nuclear Technology Center in Isfahan in Iran on Sunday morning according to local reports.”

Built with Chinese assistance and opened in 1984, the Isfahan (Esfahan) Nuclear Technology Center (INTC) is Iran’s largest nuclear research complex and employs approximately 3,000 scientists. Isfahan is a multi-purpose research center suspected of being the center of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program. It operates three small Chinese-supplied research reactors . It also operates a conversion facility, a fuel production plant, a zirconium cladding plant, and other facilities and laboratories. The INTC is the target of both U.S. and UN sanctions . Additionally, UNSCR 1747 imposed an international travel ban and assets freeze on Javad Rahiqi, head of the INTC.

In July 2022, Iran announced plans to build a new nuclear research reactor at the Isfahan site.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are known