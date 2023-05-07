Lebanese student scores the highest IQ ever

Lebanese student, Karim Al-Halabi scored the highest IQ of 285/ 300 in a test that included candidates from 113 countries

The second score was 260 / 300 by a Russian student

The third score was 240/300 by a Japanese student

And the fourth was 230/300 by a German student

Karim is reportedly a student at the Abei Public School in Mt Lebanon

According to Al Anbaa website . this is the highest score ever . The highest IQ scores that were formally ever recorded were 263/300 by Ainan Celeste Cawley and 250/ 300 by William James Sidis.

An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a total score derived from a set of standardised tests or subtests designed to assess human intelligence . The abbreviation “IQ” was coined by the psychologist William Stern for the German term Intelligenzquotient, his term for a scoring method for intelligence tests at University of Breslau he advocated in a 1912 book.

Historically, IQ was a score obtained by dividing a person’s mental age score, obtained by administering an intelligence test, by the person’s chronological age, both expressed in terms of years and months. The resulting fraction (quotient) was multiplied by 100 to obtain the IQ score. For modern IQ tests, the raw score is transformed to a normal distribution with mean 100 and standard deviation 15. This results in approximately two-thirds of the population scoring between IQ 85 and IQ 115 and about 2.5 percent each above 130 and below 70.

Lebanese student, Karim Al-Halabi ( 2nd L) , is shown with his mother ( L) his father (R) and Culture Minister Abbas Halabi. He presented the minister with the document that shows the IQ scores of the competition that he won

Scores from intelligence tests are estimates of intelligence. Unlike, for example, distance and mass, a concrete measure of intelligence cannot be achieved given the abstract nature of the concept of “intelligence”. IQ scores have been shown to be associated with such factors as nutrition, parental socioeconomic status, morbidity and mortality, parental social status, and perinatal environment . While the heritability of IQ has been investigated for nearly a century, there is still debate about the significance of heritability estimates and the mechanisms of inheritance

IQ scores are used for educational placement, assessment of intellectual disability, and evaluating job applicants.

According to MTV Karim speaks seven languages that he learned on his own and wants to specialize I nuclear physics

“Needless to say that Karim Al-Halabi’s championship made all the Lebanese proud ” , Culture Minister Abbas Halabi was quoted as saying and presented Karim with a tablet computer .

This report is based on an Arabic articles by Al Anbaa website and another by MTV . The websites did not reveal the date and the place where the competition took place . We will update the article as soon as more specific information becomes available.