US launches $29 million project to help deliver reliable energy across Lebanon

The United States embassy in Lebanon issued the following statement with regards to the energy situation in Lebanon

On September 24, 2021, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded a contract to IMC Worldwide, Inc. to implement the Innovation for Affordable and Renewable Energy for All (INARA) Activity under the Initiative to Deliver Essential Assistance and Services (IDEAS) Project that is designed to provide up to $29 million to deliver reliable energy across all regions of Lebanon.

USAID seeks to increase the supply of electricity generation at the community level and to increase the cost-effectiveness, eco-friendliness, sustainability, and reliability of power supply, while clarifying and strengthening the enabling environment for renewable energy-based electrical power generation.

According to USAID Mission Director, Eileen Devitt, “We are excited to introduce this new project, which will target all regions of Lebanon and improve the delivery of basic services. We believe that projects like this are important to energize communities to seek out affordable, sustainable, local solutions to challenges they face every day.”

Since 2012, USAID has implemented more than 15 green energy solutions to keep homes and businesses lit, reduce fuel consumption by 30 percent, and minimize pollution for nearly one million people. More than 20 projects are still being implemented across Lebanon to provide backup electricity and access to water.

Source : US embassy, Beirut