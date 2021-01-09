10 Lebanese doctors die from COVID-19, 15 still in ICU and 200 in quarantine

BEIRUT– Charaf Abou Charaf, head of Lebanese Order of Physicians, announced on Friday that ten Lebanese doctors died from COVID-19, 15 are staying in the Intensive Care Unit and 200 are in quarantine, Elnashra news website reported.

“Citizens must deal with the virus in a very serious manner in a bid to maintain operations in the health sector and prevent its collapse,” Abou Charaf said.

Lebanese Order of Physicians is the largest medical organization and physician group in the country.

Dr Loay Ismail, 32, the first doctor who “died from coronavirus in Lebanon

Abou Charaf slammed practices by some citizens who celebrated the festive season of Christmas and New Year without taking the necessary precautions, calling upon authorities to increase their coordination and agree on common measures to better fight against the pandemic.

Lebanon reported on Thursday a new record of 4,774 daily COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 204,699.

The death toll went up by 16 to 1,566, the Health Ministry said

(Xinhua)