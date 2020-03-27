Coronavirus updates: U.S. surpasses China with most cases worldwide

The U.S. has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than any country in the world, surpassing China, where the pandemic began. There are now more than 83,140 cases in America an increase of 14933 cases over yesterdays , with more than 1200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

From calling "hysteria" over the outbreak a Democratic hoax, to announcing a national emergency and urging all Americans to work from home and avoid public spaces, US president Donald Trump's rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has shifted significantly in the space of a few weeks.

China has reported 81,285 cases and Italy has reported 80,589. The U.S. has a population of more than 329 million, far smaller than China’s more than 1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, nearly 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the virus shuttered businesses and halted normal life across large swaths of the country. The unprecedented number of Americans filed a claim for jobless aid – a nearly fivefold increase over the previous weekly record set in 1982.

Early Thursday, the Senate passed an unprecedented $2 trillion relief package to help workers, businesses and the severely strained health care system survive the pandemic.

Agencies/ Worldometer