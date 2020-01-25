No Coronavirus in Lebanon, says health minister

Lebanon’s newly appointed health minister Hamad Hassan on Friday made a surprise inspection visit to the state-run hospital in Hermel.

“We have made this visit to honor our promise that we would stand by our people and they will find us with them whenever they make any appeal,” Hassan said.

“I had received a phone call from MP (Ihab) Hamadeh about the possibility of the presence of the symptoms of the H1N1 flu… There is no need to panic over the possibility of the outbreak of this disease or another disease and certainly there is no coronavirus,” the minister added.

He also noted that there is a laboratory at the state-run hospital in Beirut is equipped to “receive samples from the various Lebanese regions,” pointing out that “the antidote is present at the ministry and will be offered for free to any clinically diagnosed patients.”

“The Ministry’s epidemiological monitoring unit will conduct field surveillance,” he added.

