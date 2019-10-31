Lebanon is delaying a planned Eurobond issuance of up to $3 billion due to unrest that has paralyzed the country but will repay debt maturing in November, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The central bank will pay what amounts to a little over $2 billion that comes due Nov. 28, according to one of the people. Before anti-government protests engulfed the country two weeks ago, the plan was to raise up to $3 billion in fresh funding this month and use part of the money to repay the central bank

.BLOOMBERG