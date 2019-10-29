Al Jadeed TV reported today that Lebanon PM Saad Hariri may have have already decided to resign to meet the demands of the uprising and he could quit as early as today , while LBC TV reported that Hariri’s resignation is imminent but it is too early to predict if it will take place today.

Hariri is under pressure to quit and form a neutral cabinet of experts , but Hezbollah is reportedly against the move .

Former Lebanese PM Fouad Siniora accused Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasralah of speaking as if he is the Supreme leader of Lebanon.

“The survival of this government will not get us out of this dangerous impasse, but a change to a neutral government of experts headed by Saad Hariri will give us hope and will get us out out of this predicament. That’s the safest way for the country.” He said

Siniora added : The position expressed by the Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah when he said that :

It is forbidden to end of the regime

It is forbidden for the government to resign

It is forbidden to hold early elections

In saying so he he is acting as if he is the supreme leader of Lebanon”.

Similarly Phalange Party leader MP Sami Gemayel on Monday called for the formation of a “neutral government of experts.”

The remarks come after Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh warned that a “solution” is needed within days in order to restore confidence and avoid a future collapse of the economy. Banks remain closed in Lebanon and prices at supermarkets have reportedly skyrocketed . Many protests are accusing the government of trying to starve the people to force them to end the uprising.

The Iranian backed Hezbollah is the only militia that was allowed to keep its arms after the end of the civil war in 1990. It was created in 1982 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and is now part of its foreign arm the Quds force. Nasrallah pledged allegiance last September to the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei . Hezbollah supporters tried on different occasions to disrupt the protests by attacking the protesters but the army tried to separate them from the protesters .

Update: Lebanon PM Saad Hariri will address the nation at 4 pm , Beirut local time