Lebanon uprising Day 13: Will PM Hariri resign today ?

haririAl Jadeed TV reported today that Lebanon PM Saad Hariri  may have have already  decided to resign to meet the demands of the uprising and he could quit as early as today , while LBC TV reported that Hariri’s resignation is imminent but  it is too early to predict if  it will take place today.

Hariri is under pressure to  quit and form a neutral cabinet of experts , but Hezbollah is reportedly against the move .

Former Lebanese PM Fouad Siniora accused Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasralah  of speaking as if he  is the Supreme leader of Lebanon.

“The survival of this government will  not get  us out of this dangerous impasse, but a  change to a  neutral government of experts   headed by Saad Hariri  will give us hope  and will get us out out of this predicament. That’s the safest way for the country.” He said

Siniora added : The position expressed by the Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah when he said that :

It is forbidden  to end of the regime

It is forbidden for the government to resign

It is forbidden to hold early elections

In saying so he  he is acting as if he is the supreme leader of Lebanon”.

Similarly Phalange Party leader MP Sami Gemayel on Monday called for the formation of a “neutral government of experts.”

Lebanese women take part in a demonstration in A demonstrator takes part in an anti-government protest in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 21, 2019. (Reuters)
The  remarks  come after Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh  warned that a “solution” is needed within days in order to restore confidence and avoid a future collapse of the economy.

Banks remain closed in Lebanon and prices at supermarkets have reportedly skyrocketed . Many protests are accusing the government of trying to starve the people to force them to end the uprising.

The Iranian backed Hezbollah is the only militia that was allowed to keep its arms after the end of the civil war in 1990. It was created in 1982 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard  and is now part of its foreign arm the  Quds force. Nasrallah pledged allegiance last September  to the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei .  Hezbollah supporters  tried on different occasions to disrupt the protests by attacking the protesters but the army tried to separate them from the protesters .

Update: Lebanon PM Saad Hariri will address the nation at 4 pm , Beirut local time

    Reuters: Pro-Hezbollah, Amal mob destroy Beirut protest camp, Hariri looks set to quit

    “A mob loyal to Shi’ite groups Hezbollah and Amal attacked and destroyed a camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in central Beirut on Tuesday as Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri looked set to resign”

    “His resignation would defy the powerful Shi’ite Muslim group Hezbollah …”