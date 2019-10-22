Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s Liberal Party is projected to win Canada’s general election, according to CBC News and CTV News.

Whether it will be a minority or majority government remains to be seen.

The projected victory ensures that Trudeau will remain Canada’s Prime Minister.

Trudeau, the Liberal leader, and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer were the two top contenders in Monday’s competitive general election. More than 300 parliamentary seats are up for grabs. Health care, the climate crisis and the cost of living reportedly are voters’ top issues.