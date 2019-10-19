Kuwait’s Embassy in Lebanon on Friday asked citizens wishing to travel to Lebanon to wait because of the current protests and unrest.

“The embassy also calls on citizens currently in Lebanon to take utmost care and stay away from crowds and demonstrations,” the Embassy said in its tweet.

Protesters across Lebanon blocked roads with burning tires on Friday and thousands marched in Beirut, calling on the government to resign over an economic crisis.

Similarly Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry told its citizens on Friday not to travel to Lebanon, according to state news agency (SPA)



The Saudi foreign ministry advised its citizens in Lebanon to be extremely cautious and to call the Saudi embassy in Beirut when needed.



The United Arab Emirates issued a similar warning.



Khalid Belhoul, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, has advised Emirati citizens currently in Lebanon to contact the UAE Embassy in Beirut to arrange for their safe return home.

The ministry also stressed on its previous statements that Bahrainis must not travel to Lebanon under any circumstances for their own safety.

REUTERS