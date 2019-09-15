Beirut- Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday condemned attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabian oil facilities a day earlier disrupting half of the kingdom’s oil production capacity.

“This attack requires very big measures from the international community to put an end to all terrorism acts attacking the Arab world and exposing the regional stability to dangerous conflicts,” a statement by Hariri’s office reported.

Hariri added that Lebanon expresses its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers this attack as targeting the security of Gulf countries.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saturday took responsibility for the attacks, saying 10 drones targeted state-owned Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of attacking the Saudi oil plants, as he ruled out Yemeni involvement and said Tehran was engaging in false diplomacy.

Iran denied U.S. allegations it launched the assault and tensions remained high over Tehran’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran called the U.S. claims “maximum lies,” while a commander in its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reiterated its forces could strike U.S. military bases across the Mideast with its arsenal of ballistic missiles. A prominent U.S. senator suggested striking Iranian oil refineries in response for the assault claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing facility.

XINHUA