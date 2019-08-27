Lebanon’s Aoun calls Israeli drone strikes a declaration of war

aounLebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday his country had a right to defend itself after Israeli drone strikes that were like a “declaration of war”.

“What happened was similar to a declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty,” Aoun’s office quoted him as saying on Twitter.

Two drones crashed early on Sunday in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which are dominated by Hezbollah, prompting the Iran-backed movement to warn Israeli soldiers at the border to await a response.

YAHOO NEWS

  MaryTPresumptuous

    Someone should remind the president that Lebanon and Israel have been in a state of war for decades. Since no peace was ever made, the status quo ante of war remains.

    Regardless, excepting the prime minister, Lebanon’s rulers apparently have thinner skin than their “enemy” to the south. You didn’t see Netanyahu shooting his mouth off about a declaration of war when Hezbollah’s tunnels were first detected under the border

    So, whose agenda is Aoun pursuing? It certainly isn’t to the purpose of living peacefully next to one’s neighbors …