foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday for an official visit.

“In #Lebanon to hold bilateral meetings,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Cavusoglu will meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan.

Cavusoglu will exchange views with Lebanese leaders on bilateral relations and regional issues.

AA