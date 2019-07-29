King Salman’s elder half-brother, who was the tenth son of the country’s founding monarch, has died at age 96.

Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the eldest living son of King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Prince Faisal bin Turki announced the death on Twitter on Sunday.

“His Royal Highness Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud passed away,” the royal court said Sunday in a brief statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“A funeral prayer will be performed for his soul… on Monday… at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.”

The royal court did not elaborate on the cause of his death, but some local media said he had been ill for several years.

Prince Bandar’s sons hold important posts: Prince Faisal bin Bandar is governor of Riyadh; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar heads the National Guard; and Prince Khalid bin Bandar serves as an adviser to King Salman.

Prince Bandar stepped aside from the line of succession, His only government service had been as the director general of the Interior Ministry.

His various business concerns included Tabuk Cement Co. and Riyadh Recreational Hotels Co.

His death comes as King Salman’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — who sidelined his cousin as heir to the throne — consolidates his grip on power.

Agencies