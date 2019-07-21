2 Southwest planes collide in Nashville airport gate area

by Leave a Comment

The wing of Flight 1555, headed to St. Louis, "came into contact" with the wing of Flight 4580, which was bound for Atlanta, the airline said in the statement. A photo from the incident shows the "S" ripped from the top of a winglet, according to a passenger. RELATED British Airways, Lufthansa suspend flights to Cairo Twitter/ PublishCurate a story with Twitter What would you like to embed? Enter a Twitter URL https://twitter.com/HundredproofEB/status/1152776696917086208 Get Widget RELATED Southwest Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max RELATED Boeing 737 Max crash families call for reform of FAA That's all we need, unless you'd like to set customization options. By embedding Twitter content in your website or app, you are agreeing to the Developer Agreement and Developer Policy.
The wing of Flight 1555, headed to St. Louis, “came into contact” with the wing of Flight 4580, which was bound for Atlanta, the airline said in the statement.

No one was injured after two Southwest Airlines planes collided in the gate area at Nashville International Airport.

While pushing back from the gates, one plane’s wing clipped the other around 8:15 p.m., according to the airline in statement obtained by CNN. The planes were able to return to the gates on their own,

The wing of Flight 1555, headed to St. Louis, “came into contact” with the wing of Flight 4580, which was bound for Atlanta, the airline said in the statement.

A photo from the incident shows the “S” ripped from the top of a winglet, according to a passenger.

UPI