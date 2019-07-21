No one was injured after two Southwest Airlines planes collided in the gate area at Nashville International Airport.

While pushing back from the gates, one plane’s wing clipped the other around 8:15 p.m., according to the airline in statement obtained by CNN. The planes were able to return to the gates on their own,

The wing of Flight 1555, headed to St. Louis, “came into contact” with the wing of Flight 4580, which was bound for Atlanta, the airline said in the statement.

A photo from the incident shows the “S” ripped from the top of a winglet, according to a passenger.

UPI